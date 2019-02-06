All married couples are invited to a special time of ministry with the Rev. Mark Clements from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15. This would be a great opportunity to dress up and make it a memorable evening. A photographer will be available that evening for a complimentary photo with your Valentine!
Call Living Word Christian Church to register 608-787-5922. Living Word Christian Church is located at 2015 Ward Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.