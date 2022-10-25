Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience to perform at Viterbo

Relive the incredible music of Prince and the Revolution as the most authentic production in the world, Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience, perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Hailing from Minneapolis, Prince’s birthplace, the five-piece band, fronted by Charloff have brought the music of Prince and the Revolution to audiences of all generations since the group’s founding in 2011. They have performed to more than 500,000 fans, nationwide and internationally. In 2019, they were officially licensed by the Prince Estate, and in 2021, Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience were selected by the U.S. Department of State to be featured in the USA Pavilion of the World Expo in Dubai.

As the lead singer, Charloff styles the magic of Prince’s talent in uncanny fashion with his appearance, vocal imitation, and multi-instrumental capacity on guitar and piano. He is featured on recordings with Prince a 94 East album, on which Charloff plays keyboard and bass guitar and Prince is the lead vocalist. Charloff has performed fronting world-class symphonies in most major cities in the U.S. and Canada and has been the feature of two full-length PBS Broadcasts; fronting the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and fronting The Purple xPeRIeNCE in the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. Charloff is a celebrated producer and recording artist, who produced, wrote, and recorded for the multi-Platinum and Grammy award-winning Commodores.

The Purple Xperience is comprised of world-class musicians Tracey Blake on lead guitar, Ron Long on bass guitar, Ron Caron on drums, and Cory Eischen on keyboards. All have played with major recording artists.

This performance is sponsored by Life Time Financial Services and in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are $39 for main floor, $35 for lower balcony, and $29 for upper balcony seating, plus taxes and fees. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets