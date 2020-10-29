Marshfield man accused of stealing AR-15, drugs from La Crosse residence

A criminal complaint has been filed against an 18-year-old Marshfield man for allegedly stealing a rifle and drugs from a 20th Street South residence in La Crosse. Dakota B. Ledebuhr faces charges of burglary of a dwelling and theft of movable property.

According to the complaint, two people told La Crosse police Oct. 21 they arranged via Snapchat to sell marijuana for $1,300 to a person identified as “Ledebuhr Industries.” A meeting was arranged at a motel, but the buyer never appeared.

The two found their residence ransacked when they returned. They reported an AR-15 rifle was missing, along with drugs and two bongs. One of the residents sent a message to the Ledebuhr Industries account and reportedly received a video reply of Ledebuhr holding the missing weapon.

Police spoke with Ledebuhr a short time later. The complaint says Ledebuhr acknowledged holding the rifle and sending the message about the drug buy but said someone else committed the burglary.

Ledebuhr turned himself in the following day. He has an initial appearance set for Nov. 13.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

