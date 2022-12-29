Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration to be held at Viterbo

The 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Viterbo University. It will also be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/viterboethics.

The MLK Celebration honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while aiming to educate and inspire the community to work together to eliminate the oppression of all people.

This year’s featured speaker will be Andre Johnson, an associate professor of rhetoric and media studies in the Department of Communication and Film at the University of Memphis. Johnson is an award-winning author, scholar and researcher. In addition, he is a curator and director of the Henry McNeal Turner project (#HMTProject), a digital archive of Bishop Turner.

Johnson is also the Andrew Mellon Just Transformations Fellow at the Center for Black Digital Research at Penn State University. He is also senior pastor of Gifts of Life Ministries, an inner-city church built upon servant leadership philosophy, in Memphis. For more information about Johnson, visit www.aejohnsonphd.com

Regina Siegal will serve as the evening’s mistress of ceremony. She is the vice president of organizational development at Trust Point, entering the financial service sector after dedicating more than 20 years to education, administration and nonprofit work. She has led teams ranging in size from two to 250 and strives to implement the principles of servant leadership and community stewardship.

Regina and her husband John (newly elected sheriff of La Crosse County) are regularly sought after as speakers and enjoy sharing personal stories, joys and challenges of life as a Midwestern interracially-married couple. Their willingness to become emotionally vulnerable with others is deeply rooted in their belief that relationships can be strengthened one conversation at a time. The duo recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and have three adult children.

2023 MLK, Jr. Leadership Award

The award was established in 2009 to honor an individual who demonstrates leadership in and commitment to building community, enhancing diversity and working for justice.

The 2023 award will be presented to Bridget Todd-Robbins, a leader in youth advocacy who has served the local community for 25 years. She is the youth system of care administrator and works to address the disproportionate number of racially diverse youth being referred into the criminal justice system. Her relationship-based approach to this work has led to the project’s success. Bridget also facilitates the Southside Moms United group and leads collaborative efforts across local youth serving-agencies.

Bridget’s work is rooted in building connections, compassion and a love for this community. She takes on difficult conversations and changes minds, one at a time. Bridget has a master’s degree from UW-La Crosse, where she also taught for six years. Prior to her current position, she worked 12 years supervising community corrections programs, where her passion for social justice and advocacy began.

2022 Lynda Blackmon Lowery High School Leadership Award

Established in 2018, the purpose of this award is to recognize a student in ninth or 10th grade who is committed to building community, enhancing diversity and working for justice.

The 2023 award will be presented to Na'ziah Mclaurin, a 15-year-old sophomore at Logan. Her family moved to Wisconsin from Louisiana in 2021. Her parents raised her to be a leader and taught her the importance of giving back, telling her to never be afraid of the unknown. She is a girl who takes the unknown and explores it, a girl who makes a difference in the world and puts her all into everything she does with a smile on her face.

While in middle school in Louisiana, she led a blanket drive. Since moving here, Na’Ziah has focused on schoolwork and making the world a better place. She is using her own money to support a fellow student in need. Prior to the election, she called residents, urging them to vote. She is a member of LIT, a student-led organization that fights racism at the high-school level. She works with the principal at Logan to address racist actions and policies. She recently testified at a local school board meeting, asking them to fund a program to hire more educators of color. In a recent article published in the Tribune, she urged the district to fund restorative justice, as well as more counselors, social service workers and teachers.

She is also a part of Ujima Circles, a facilitated youth program for small groups of Black students at the secondary level to create a safe space for youth to gain confidence, knowledge and skills around identity, racial trauma, advocacy, communication, mental health and relationship development. She uses the skills that she learns in Ujima Circles to serve as a mentor to students at Northside Elementary. Na’Ziah is truly dedicated to making her local community and the world a better place for all. Na’Ziah is committed to fighting for social and racial justice in her community.