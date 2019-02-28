Mary Burnett Talbert was one of the founders of the Niagara Movement in 1905 and of its 1910 successor, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. She was born in Ohio to a prosperous father who was a barber and a mother who owned a restaurant and boarding house. Mary graduated from high school at 16 and after college became a teacher and then a principal. After she moved to New York, she devoted her life to activism and fought for civil rights, women’s rights (including suffrage), the protection of African-American children, and the teaching of African-American history. She challenged stereotypes of black people and live displays of plantation life as well as untruthful depictions of the journey from Africa. As an educator and lecturer, Talbert traveled the world challenging European and American imperialism and racism. As president of the Frederick Douglass Memorial and Historical Association, she raised the funds to purchase and restore the D.C. home of Douglass. Her writings, including her interview of Harriet Tubman, were added to the literature of African-American history so that black youth would know who was fighting for human rights and dignity.
