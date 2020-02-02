Mary Dunn turns the chapter, retires from La Crosse Public Library after 45 years

Mary Dunn has lived in the same house since the second grade.

The house, built in 1903, has four floors, a full walk-in closet and maid’s quarters, it and has been her home since the ’60s, where she’s spent many summers reading on the screened-in porch.

But she’s known two homes for the last few decades: the century-old, white house with green shutters on Ferry Street, and the La Crosse Public Library.

Dunn has been a librarian and staff member with the La Crosse Public Library for the last 45 years, and this week she’s retiring, ready to “start the next chapter.”

She first started at the library in 1975 when she was 18. A friend encouraged her to apply.

“It was the summer after I graduated from high school,” Dunn said, “and the bottom line is: I was bored.”

But she didn’t hear back from the library at first. She said it took nearly four months before she got a call saying “you’re working today.” And she even remembers the green skort outfit she wore on her first day that October.