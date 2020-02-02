Mary Dunn turns the chapter, retires from La Crosse Public Library after 45 years

Mary Dunn has lived in the same house since the second grade.
The house, built in 1903, has four floors, a full walk-in closet and maid’s quarters, it and has been her home since the ’60s, where she’s spent many summers reading on the screened-in porch.
But she’s known two homes for the last few decades: the century-old, white house with green shutters on Ferry Street, and the La Crosse Public Library.
Dunn has been a librarian and staff member with the La Crosse Public Library for the last 45 years, and this week she’s retiring, ready to “start the next chapter.”
She first started at the library in 1975 when she was 18. A friend encouraged her to apply.
“It was the summer after I graduated from high school,” Dunn said, “and the bottom line is: I was bored.”
But she didn’t hear back from the library at first. She said it took nearly four months before she got a call saying “you’re working today.” And she even remembers the green skort outfit she wore on her first day that October.
During the past four-and-a-half decades, Dunn has served in at least four different positions, seen two renovations and additions at the library, introduced many new programs and initiatives, been through fast-moving changes like security measures and the addition of computers, and seen the library grow into a space for the community to feel safe.
“I’ve gone through a lot of changes in library world,” Dunn said. “I want to move on to the next chapter.”
The impact Dunn will leave behind on the library is significant, leaving behind plenty of programs she helped spearhead, like Books ‘n Brunch, the homebound book delivery service and bus tours, trips that take patrons to new spots in the area that showcase literature and history.
These programs have helped make the library feel more like a home than just a place to find books, especially for adults, her friends and coworkers say.
“I’ve lived a lot of places, and I’ve always gravitated to libraries,” said Diane Buckles, a retired library volunteer who attends a lot of Dunn’s programs. She moved to La Crosse in recent years after living in Alaska for much of her life, and said the library became a safe space for her in a new town.
“We will get bored, depressed. That’s what I found when I first retired, was I was starting to get depressed because I didn’t know anybody,” Buckles said. But then she started going to the library, which helped her feel more at home.
This camaraderie that Dunn built for adults and their love for reading is something she will be long remembered for at the La Crosse Public Library.
“She said, ‘Hey, why can’t adults have fun too?’” said Pam Gleason, a long-time coworker and friend of Dunn’s.
But it wasn’t just initiating inclusive (and fun) programs at the library that will set her apart, but also her ability to make a friend in anyone.
“Mary is a very personable person,” Gleason said. “She can talk to anyone. And she’s always been that way.”
A conversation with Dunn is an easy thing to have, Gleason said, because she always has something interesting to say.
She’s traveled all over the world, met the Pope, worked with animals in-need, brought trinkets back from Christmas markets in Germany, is a musician who sings at the Cathedral of St. Joseph and The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, plays softball on local teams, and through it all, has kept her friendships dear to her.
“That’s one thing about Mary, she keeps her friendships and commitments to her friends pretty tight,” Gleason said, who has known Dunn for 41 years. “She’s a friend forever, once you’re a friend of Mary Dunn’s.”
Those at the library will miss that “instant” friendship and outgoing personality.
“She’s one of a kind,” said Heather Miller, the volunteer coordinator at the library. “You can’t duplicate a Mary Dunn.”
“Just about everybody who comes through this library, Mary gets to know them. She gets to know them well. She usually knows their story, their background, what’s going on with them,” Gleason added.
And it’s an aspect that Dunn herself will miss the most, too.
“The people ... I had to mentally prepare myself for a year to do this,” she said, “because I really enjoy the people that I serve, and the people I work with.”
The community is invited to Dunn’s retirement party at the library on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., where the theme will be bidding farewell to “Queen Mary,” who will be adorned in a crown and seated on a throne.
What will Dunn do with her new time as a retiree? Travel, adopt a dog, read more true crime and historical fiction (her favorite genres) on the screened-in porch of her childhood home, and, of course, visit the library, a place that will always be her home.
“This was Mary’s home away from home,” Gleason said. And that won’t change for Dunn.
“You know, I may be showing up for some of those programs,” she said, “and I’m always available for lunch.”