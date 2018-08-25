Thank you to all who attended Neighbor Night at the Lions Shelter in Mindoro. It was a wonderful evening for gathering of neighbors and friends to socialize.
Thank you to the many people and organizations that make this night possible, including Mindoro Lion’s Club, First National Bank, Thrivent, Allied Cooperative, Land O Lakes, Kwik Trip, ACT Concrete and all who give donations throughout the year.
A special thank you goes to all of our kitchen help, drivers and neighborhood children for their time and effort. We greatly appreciate all of the help and hope you will join us next year.
Mary Kastenschmidt, Mindoro
