Mindoro Area Outreach thanks all who participated in Neighbor Night on Aug. 21.
We had a wonderful turnout, and the evening was spent socializing with neighbors, new and old.
Thank you also to all of the volunteers, drivers, Al Brinkman, Miss Mindoro court and anyone who helped.
Thank you to Mindoro Lion’s Thrivent, Kwik Trip, ACT Concrete, First National Bank, Allied Cooperative, Land O’Lakes and anyone who has donated to our group.
Without your sponsorship, we would not be able to provide for our community members.
Mary Kastenschmidt, Mindoro
