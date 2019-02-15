Thanks for helping Mindoro dinner
Mindoro Area Outreach would like to thank the 242 people who partook in our community dinner Wednesday at Cindy’s Hall in Mindoro.
We would again like to thank our sponsors who make this meal possible: Mindoro Lion’s Club, Thrivent, ACT Concrete, First National Bank, Festival, Allied Cooperative, Land O’Lakes, Al Brinkman and Cindy Thompson.
We appreciated the help of the drivers, servers, those who furnished bars, the clean-up crew, and this year especially, all who removed snow and sanded so we were able to have our dinner.
See you next February.
Mary Kastenschmidt, Mindoro
