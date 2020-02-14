Mary Kastenschmidt: Thanks from Mindoro Area Outreach

Thanks from Mindoro Area Outreach
Mindoro Area Outreach would like to thank all the citizens who came to Cindy’s Hall on a snowy Wednesday, Feb. 12, for a warm meal and socialization with friends and neighbors.
We also would like to acknowledge those who help us in this endeavor; drivers, volunteers, set-up crew, clean-up crew, ladies who make bars, servers and anyone else who helps in any way.
A special thank you to our forever volunteer Al Brinkman for all he does for us throughout the year. Mindoro Lion’s Club, First National Bank, ACT Concrete, Allied Cooperative, Land O Lakes, Kwik Trip, Thrivent, individuals and organizations who donate to us, know without you we would not be able to continue serving our community.
Mary Kastenschmidt, Mindoro