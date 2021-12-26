Mary Kay Wolf: A view into GRUW

“What does Great Rivers United Way do, anyway?

This is a question we receive a lot, and we always appreciate when people ask. Where and how you make charitable contributions is a personal decision, and we want those considering a donation to Great Rivers United Way to be making an informed choice.

Simply put, we are a local nonprofit that aligns other local nonprofits, each of whom work together — but within their own missions — to address community needs.

We study the need first via Compass Now, a community needs assessment coordinated here at Great Rivers United Way. Our annual fundraising effort, which is underway now, allows us to raise and then grant out funds so our nonprofit partners can offer programming that meets the need identified in the Compass Now Report.

Funding programs is an obvious role of Great Rivers United Way, but there is more to the story. Aligning local nonprofits is also crucial, and a role that most people don’t realize Great Rivers United Way does, even though it might just be the most important.

One gift to Great Rivers United Way has impressive reach and is the only way to help 26 nonprofit organizations at once. Your gift supports health, financial stability, and education, the building blocks of a thriving life. Your gift stops child abuse, feeds the hungry, helps domestic violence victims find safety, makes connections that support mental health and so much more — again, with just one donation.

Does Great Rivers United Way have overhead expense? Of course. As any business does, we use electricity and heat, and we pay staff that make sure your donations are tracked and cared for. Our overhead ranges from 12-15%, depending on the year. Please understand that the U.S. Government feels a 25% overhead cost is acceptable; we don’t. Impact is a much better measurement than overhead, but the overhead question is answered definitively now.

Grant funding is given to nonprofits that GRUW has vetted for you — we know they are strong and viable, with good governing boards. They didn’t just start a year ago, and we know that they will be around, continuing to do good work, when we check in on them to be sure they are making impact. The legwork that donors might do for themselves is already done by GRUW.

On the flip side of raising funds, every year we come back to the community for its help deciding which programs will receive those funds. Every two years, more than 70 volunteers are trained to read the grant applications, score them, and then suggest the award amounts. That means you can be a donor and a decider — an empowering position. Ultimately, a volunteer committee of the board decides on grant amounts and makes those suggestions to the local GRUW Board of Directors, who make a final vote. Staff-coordinated, volunteer-decided.

Great Rivers United Way has been functioning like this for 72 years. It works, but we need your help. To continue to make impact for our local nonprofit partners, we need to raise over $2 million every year. To align partners and provide programming that improves lives and strengthens our communities, we need all of you to give.Even if your employer doesn’t offer a workplace campaign with payroll deduction, you can give any amount directly to GRUW and make a difference for so many. Online donations can be made at www.gruw.org/give, or a check can be mailed to 1855 East Main Street in Onalaska.

Please join us in the fight to improve our local communities before our campaign ends on January 31, 2022.

