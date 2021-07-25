Mary Kay Wolf: Love to read? Give the gift of time

Great Rivers United Way was established more than 70 years ago so those with a desire to support the many deserving charitable organizations in our area would have an easy, one-stop way of doing so. Volunteers were recruited to help decide how much funding each of our seven partner agencies would receive.
This business plan continues to be in place, but now 26 partner agencies (including six of those seven originals!) and 52 funded programs are supported by Great Rivers United Way’s annual Community Investment Campaign. Our campaign relies on the generosity of individual and workplace donors. By investing in us, their philanthropy stays local but reaches far and wide.
Over the past decade, Great Rivers United Way has reinvented itself, and now we do so much more than funding.
We are at the table for discussions that find root causes and help prevent problems before they start. The collective partnerships we contribute our time to in the communities we serve give us the opportunity to shape solutions to large-scale social problems.
We believe these gifts of time are critical to creating strong communities. If you agree, and you love to read, please considering volunteering with Read to Success.
Read to Success is a volunteer tutor program for third-grade students. It is currently offered in seven school districts throughout our service region: Arcadia, Caledonia, La Crosse, La Farge, Onalaska, Sparta and Tomah. Coordination for the program happens at Great Rivers United Way, and includes recruiting volunteers, running background checks, training, scheduling and monitoring program results.
Read to Success volunteers spend one day a week in a third-grade classroom working with one student for 30 minutes, or two students for an hour. Teachers choose student participants who would not only benefit from an opportunity to improve their reading scores, but those for who a positive adult role model would make a difference.
Third grade is a pivotal time for learning. Children first learn to read, and then they read to learn. But Read to Success’ benefits go beyond reading skills. Students improve behavior and increase confidence when they have a caring adult show up for them on a consistent basis. You can help grow the mind and spirit of a child with your gift of one hour per week.
While 2020 put a pause on things, Read to Success is back for fall 2021. We are currently looking for adults who are willing and able to make a one-year volunteer commitment that starts in mid-October and runs through May 2022. We will work with you to choose a time and location that is a good fit, and you will receive all of the training and support you and your student(s) need to succeed.
Read to Success is an opportunity to support our local schools and students, and help Great Rivers United Way live its mission of uniting people and resources to improve lives and strengthen communities.
To learn more about Read to Success, visit www.gruw.org/readtosuccess or contact program coordinator Julie Nelson at jnelson@gruw.org or 608-796-1400, ext. 107.