Mary Kay Wolf: Love to read? Give the gift of time

Great Rivers United Way was established more than 70 years ago so those with a desire to support the many deserving charitable organizations in our area would have an easy, one-stop way of doing so. Volunteers were recruited to help decide how much funding each of our seven partner agencies would receive.

This business plan continues to be in place, but now 26 partner agencies (including six of those seven originals!) and 52 funded programs are supported by Great Rivers United Way’s annual Community Investment Campaign. Our campaign relies on the generosity of individual and workplace donors. By investing in us, their philanthropy stays local but reaches far and wide.

Over the past decade, Great Rivers United Way has reinvented itself, and now we do so much more than funding.

We are at the table for discussions that find root causes and help prevent problems before they start. The collective partnerships we contribute our time to in the communities we serve give us the opportunity to shape solutions to large-scale social problems.

We believe these gifts of time are critical to creating strong communities. If you agree, and you love to read, please considering volunteering with Read to Success.