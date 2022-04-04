 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary, Mother of the Church parishioners save life of man back in front row

Lifesaver Award

Tom Schaefer holds a La Crosse Fire Department Lifesaver Award. His life was saved by fellow parishioners at Mary, Mother of the Church after he suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 8 Mass.

 Steve Rundio

Tom Schaefer is a very familiar face when Rev. Brian Konopa conducts Mass at Mary, Mother of the Church in La Crosse.

"He's always the first one in church, and he has always sat in the front row since the pandemic began," Konopa said.

After a two-month absence, Schaefer is back in the front row thanks to the quick thinking of his fellow parishioners during a Jan. 8 Mass. The church celebrated Schaefer's return Saturday by concluding its April 2 Mass with the presentation of a La Crosse Fire Department Lifesaving Award.

Konopa was delivering a prayer Jan. 8 when Schaefer went into cardiac arrest. Before Konopa could even lift his eyes from the text, fellow parishioner Mark Outzen, a registered nurse, was applying chest compressions. It was Schaefer's good fortune that Outzen was a scheduled Mass reader and was sitting across from Schaefer in the main aisle when the medical emergency struck.

A member of the congregation retrieved a portable AED unit, and another called 911. By that time, other congregation members, including Jordan Schaller, David Sage, Dan Skiles and Franciscan of Perpetual Adoration Sisters Kathy Stuttgen and Dawn Kutt, were assisting Outzen. The rest of the congregation joined in a 10-minute prayer for Schaefer.

"To hear the congregation praying in one voice — it was beautiful," Konopa said.

Schaefer regained consciousness and a pulse after being shocked by the AED before emergency personnel arrived. Schaefer was transported from the scene by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and then airlifted to Mayo in Rochester, where he underwent triple bypass surgery. Konopa said Schaefer has gone through follow-up therapy and that "everything has gone well."

Konopa said he's grateful to a congregation that applied "the talents they received from God" to save a life.

"To see Tom coming back here is almost a like a miracle," he said.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

