Divine Mercy Sunday Devotions will be held from noon to 3:15 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at at Mary, Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St.
Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament will begin at noon, and confessions will be heard throughout the afternoon.
A Divine Mercy informational video will be shown from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the parish hall, and devotions will include the Chaplet of Divine Mercy and Benediction at 3 p.m.
For more information, call 608-788-5483.
