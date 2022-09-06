Mary, Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse, will hold a Fall Rummage Sale on Friday, October 7, from 11 am - 3 pm, $6 a bag; and on Saturday, October 8, 8 - 11 am, $3 a bag. Some items priced individually.
Mary, Mother of the Church to hold fall rummage sale
