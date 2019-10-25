Thank you, La Crosse Oktoberfest! It was a beautiful day for the 59th Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade and League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area had such a great time being a part of this wonderful community celebration.
Our marching “suffragists” walked in honor of the many women who fought and won the right to vote 100 years ago and we appreciate the support given by the spectators and the community.
Also, thank you to the Oktoberfest organization for honoring the League with the Director’s Award. An extra big thank-you goes to Dahl Automotive and the Dahl family for lending us two of their vintage cars, as well as the drivers, Drake Kratz and Don Strittmater, who knew how to keep the 1920-decade cars running — especially uphill.
Your generosity and continual support is so appreciated. We are also so grateful for 95 years of generous community support for the work of the LWV of the La Crosse Area.
Mary Nugent, Holmen
