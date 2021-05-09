Mary Wirkus: Mom makes everyone feel welcome

Mom makes everyone feel welcome

Our mother has always worked outside the home, retiring after years as Academic Assistant to the Dean in the College of Education at UW-La Crosse. Mom has acted as a teacher, nurse, coach, counselor, entertainer, chauffeur, chef and child care provider to four children and four grandchildren, and still wears all of those hats from time to time! Mom continues to amaze us with her sense of humor, her charm, and her ability to always know the right thing to say to make anyone feel welcome and included.