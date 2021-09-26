Mask maker, mask maker, make me a mask: Local family has sewn over 4,200 face coverings

Back in the spring of 2020, face masks were in high demand and elastic cording was hard to come by. Luckily for a mother-daughter duo in Onalaska, their sizeable sewing stash meant plenty of supplies. And fortunately for the community, the pair's skills and generosity meant quality face coverings were readily available, often times for free.

Alice Nicholson, 94, and daughter Jean Blencoe, 70, who live in side-by-side homes, are both avid crafters, with Nicholson a seamstress who does alterations for customers. During the pandemic, Nicholson had few sewing jobs and plenty of time, and, with Blencoe, decided to use some of their fabric and elastic stockpile to create face masks.

At first, Blencoe put a post on Facebook, alerting neighbors and friends that a basket of the homemade masks would be on the front porch for the taking. As demand grew, they starting charging a nominal fee of $1, and for each sold donated one to assisted living facilities, veteran homes, health care workers and places of employment.

Sewing masks became more than a full time job for Nicholson and Blencoe, who spent up to 12 hours a day making face coverings.

"We sewed from morning until night, seven days a week," says Nicholson. Using a pattern posted by the La Crosse County Health Department, Blencoe would cut out a couple hundred at a time, bringing them over to Nicholson to sew.

"It almost like a production line -- we could make them in our sleep, I think," Nicholson laughs.

As they ran out of their existing elastic and cloth supplies, Blencoe drove further and further out of town -- up to 50 miles away -- to find the cording, as well as good quality fabric. At present, they have crafted over 4,200 masks in assorted sizes and patterns, taking requests for themed face coverings and even masks that coordinate with customers' wardrobes.

Blencoe's daughter Amy, 44, created spreadsheets to track orders and set up digital payment options. The trio have shipped masks to customers across the country in addition to local purchasers.

Making and selling masks at such a low cost isn't a profitable endeavor, but Blencoe and Nicholson never had the intention to make money, but rather to fill a need. They saw it as a way to spend time together in a fashion that benefits others.

"It worked out well -- it gave us something to do during COVID," Blencoe says. "We had the ability to do it."

Blencoe says community members have been extremely generous, donating fabric and even money so they could continue sewing in large quantities, with La Crosse woman Vicki Ash contributing $129 towards mask production.

"People were very grateful we were making them," Blencoe says.

There have been some snafus. Nicholson's sewing machine broke at one point, and early on some people were buying the masks in bulk and reselling them at a higher price, so the women raised the price to $5 to prevent customers from taking advantage. However, Nicholson says she has found the project fulfilling -- and time filling.

"I just enjoy sewing," Nicholson says. "The weeks went by pretty fast."

