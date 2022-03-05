Maternal mortality rates increased in 2020, with racial disparities evident

National maternal mortality rates rose in 2020, a CDC report found, with racial disparities in health care -- and likely the coronavirus pandemic -- at play.

Per the CDC study, in 2020 861 women in the U.S. died of maternal causes -- either during pregnancy or within 42 days of giving birth -- at a rate of 23.8 per 100,000 live births. In 2019, the number of deaths was 754, a rate of 20.1, and in 2018 deaths totaled 658, a rate of 17.4.

Among Black women, maternal fatalities were higher, at a rate of 55.3 per 100,000 in 2020 compared to 19.1 per 100,000 for white women. Compared to 2019, deaths among pregnant Black women or those who had recently given birth increased almost 26%. The 2020 death rate for Hispanic women was lower at 18.2, but still a 40% increase from the year prior for that demographic.

Jennifer Meyers, nurse midwife at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, says the maternal mortality rate in the U.S. is concerningly high relative to the availability of quality health care, and the increasing rates are worrying.

"Childbirth is unfortunately one of the most dangerous things that a person can do -- most of the time things end well, we have a happy mother, happy baby. But unfortunately, it can be risky at times," Meyers says. "So we're constantly looking at this."

While the study did not directly discuss COVID-19's impact, pregnant women are at greater risk for severe illness and death from the virus, and Meyers notes, "There are a lot of complications of COVID, even in non-pregnant people, that can cause concerns. And then you you add in the already complicated physiological state of being and being pregnant, and that can definitely make things worse. ... We think that there's a link between preterm labor and delivery and COVID. There's definitely an increased risk of fetal demise or stillbirth, which is definitely concerning. And pregnant people themselves are at a much higher risk of being hospitalized, developing complications and dying of COVID."

The racial disparities in mortality are of alarm to Meyers, who says it is evident "something is being missed" when it comes to equal levels of care.

"I think there's a lot of factors that can go into that," Meyers says. "People of color are growing up with systemic racism and that systemic racism in your daily life, whether it be at work, at school, at church, or at the doctor's office, that creates a certain amount of stress, and that chronic stress can certainly make your chance of complications higher. On the flip side, unfortunately, I think that there can still be a perception that people of color are perhaps less educated or aren't as knowledgeable about health care and their bodies, and therefore sometimes aren't taking this seriously.

"So you might have a patient who is presenting with pain and it's looked at as more the patient being dramatic or perhaps not really valid ... they might get blown off, as opposed to another person who comes in and is taken seriously and found to have a significant complication. Certainly, I hope that that's not what's happening in our health care system. But I think that we need to take a look at how do we treat all of our patients -- do we look at their symptoms from an objective perspective, rather than letting our own biases play into those decisions?"

Addressing and correcting the issue, Meyers says, involves first recognizing it exists and then more thoroughly examining the root causes. Providers themselves, she adds, need to look at their own biases and knowledge of racism and "do the work on our own to make sure that we are getting better." As part of her personal efforts, Meyers joined a group which read books or views content of relevance to discuss and share ideas on how to be better allies, and instill those practices in their workplaces and daily lives.

Improving maternal mortality rates also involves a multifaceted approach, with Meyers stressing the importance of comprehensive, affordable health care, access to transportation to and from appointments and removing other barriers to quality treatment. While some are eligible for state funded health care, others may have too much income to qualify but still not be able to afford the policy offered at their workplace, or have an employer which doesn't provide insurance benefits.

"And so for them, they've got to pay out of pocket for this, and they're thinking, 'Well, gosh, either I'm going to put food on the table, or pay my mortgage, or pay my doctor's bill,'" Meyers says.

The CDC study showed age also played a factor in maternal mortality rates, with those 40 and over having an incidence 7.8 times higher than those under 25.

"I do think part of the increase in mortality and morbidity over the years is related to the fact that we've got more reproductive technology that is allowing women to get pregnant and bear children at a later age. And unfortunately, with those later ages comes more complications," Meyers says. "Now, that doesn't mean we shouldn't be offering those services. But I think we have to try to figure out how can we counterbalance that with trying to make sure that our patients can stay healthy."

For those who would like to expand their families but have fears related to the pandemic, Meyers emphasizes "life by its nature is unpredictable. Life by its nature is risky. ... Don't let the pandemic keep you from living your life."

Safe and effective vaccines and more treatments for COVID available, and Meyers says providers "are dealing very seriously with patients if they come down with COVID while they're pregnant in order to help them have as healthy pregnancy as they can."

"COVID is going to be with us probably for a very long time (and) you have one shot at this life to sort of live it the way that you want to, and we definitely are providing excellent care, high-quality care," Meyers says. "I don't want anyone to be scared away from building the family that they want just because of the pandemic."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

