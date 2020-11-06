Mayo able to conduct contact tracing for staff with COVID-19 in two hours using new system

The system tracks whether forms have been completed, with follow up if needed, and separate queues allow for providers, nurses, and call-center staff to work on the same case at once.

Those who have been exposed but have no symptoms or tested negative are instructed to quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure, isolate themselves from household members as much as possible, self monitor and check their temperature twice daily. Those who have symptoms or are confirmed to have the coronavirus are asked to self isolate for at least 10 days and quarantine for a total of 14 days and monitor and report their symptoms.

The contact tracing procedures, Breeher said, are flexible and modified as needed, and "Even now as we're seeing a surge in the Midwest we are looking at our processes." Primarily, exposure to infected individuals is occurring outside facilities as staff are masked and wearing eye protection while at work. Worker transmission occurs, Breeher says, when there is a lapse in PPE usage, such as when staff take their masks off to eat or drink and aren't properly distanced.