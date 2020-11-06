Mayo able to conduct contact tracing for staff with COVID-19 in two hours using new system

Contact tracing for the coronavirus is a lengthy process, but the objective is succinct.
"Leave no stone unturned" is how Dr. Laura Breeher, medical director for occupational health services at Mayo Clinic Rochester, describes the mission.
Contact tracing, Breeher says, is part of the "toolbox" for stopping viral spread, along with handwashing, masking and distancing, noting, "I think this is a very, very important tool to prevent those spikes and flatten the curve."
At the onset of the pandemic, Mayo conducted contact tracing for infected employees via phone, reaching out to any staff they believed may have been exposed. But after a week, it became apparent this method wasn't efficient, with phone lines flooded and health care workers not receiving the necessary information in a timely fashion. So last April, a team from Mayo Clinic Occupational Health Services established a system integrating medical record data to speed up contact tracing efforts, allowing them to complete the process within around two hours of a confirmed case of COVID-19.
"We can integrate digital tools with the hands-on approach and personal touch we find is so important with this," Breeher says.
Prior to the system implementation, contact tracing at Mayo involved lengthy interviews with the infected individual to establish details of their activities and those on the premises they had contact with, especially in close proximity, in the 48 hours prior to testing positive for COVID-19.
Next, calls lasting around 20 minutes were placed to each contact to figure out length of exposure and whether PPE was worn in the presence of the infected person, determine risk level, and provide guidance accordingly. Follow up tasks included enforcing quarantine through work restrictions if necessary, enrolling the contact in a monitoring program or having them self monitor, and checking in with the person twice daily to verify what, if any, symptoms were present.
For a team of two occupational health services staff members, tracing for an incident with 30 potentially exposed employees would take over five hours to complete, with extra time spent communicating with supervisors and managers and taking calls from employees concerned about an infection on the premise.
The new system, which cuts that time by over half, is facilitated by over 230 Mayo physicians, nurses, project managers, administrators, computer programmers, IT specialists, health system engineers and call center staff.
The system, which operates 24/7 and is used by Mayo locations including Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, was designed to be proactive; rapid -- reaching a potentially exposed individual prior to coming in for their next shift -- thorough; specific; uniform in tracing contacts for both infected patients or staff; simultaneous, with different team members working on steps to hasten the process; and integrative, using any available resources from Infection Prevention and Control and electronic medical records.
Centralized in Rochester, the contact tracing process for staff starts with evaluation of potential contacts by an exposure triage provider, with electronic contact logs sent to appropriate supervisors, unit managers, or onsite Occupational Health and Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) partners at the facility where exposure occurred. Electronic contact logs are monitored and facilitated by a nonclinical call center, with risk assessment of contacts performed by an exposure investigation team comprised of physicians and advanced practice providers.
Following contact risk assessment, occupational health nursing teams relay or oversee work restrictions, arrange testing for any symptomatic personnel, initiate active monitoring when necessary and provide education and the number for a COVID-19 employee help-line.
Digital tools developed for the system include an employee Occupational Health online portal through which email notices are sent to those potentially exposed, directing them to online forms to complete. Also utilized is a COVID-19 Exposure Contact Log, which is integrated with the human resource system to accurately identify individuals working at the same time and place as the infected worker and facilitate electronic access to their email address and department.
The infected individual receives a self assessment questionnaire to help determine the communicable period of the virus, exposures, symptoms, dates they were at work and whether they themselves were previously in contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19.
The system tracks whether forms have been completed, with follow up if needed, and separate queues allow for providers, nurses, and call-center staff to work on the same case at once.
Those who have been exposed but have no symptoms or tested negative are instructed to quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure, isolate themselves from household members as much as possible, self monitor and check their temperature twice daily. Those who have symptoms or are confirmed to have the coronavirus are asked to self isolate for at least 10 days and quarantine for a total of 14 days and monitor and report their symptoms.
The contact tracing procedures, Breeher said, are flexible and modified as needed, and "Even now as we're seeing a surge in the Midwest we are looking at our processes." Primarily, exposure to infected individuals is occurring outside facilities as staff are masked and wearing eye protection while at work. Worker transmission occurs, Breeher says, when there is a lapse in PPE usage, such as when staff take their masks off to eat or drink and aren't properly distanced.
Challenges to contact tracing include testing turnaround time and the type of test, with some more prone to resulting in false negatives. Additionally, having a negative test doesn't mean the individual couldn't test positive just a few days later. Breeher advises individuals "Approach every interaction as if someone may be COVID positive so we are protecting ourselves...people can look perfectly healthy with COVID or be without symptoms, so we can't use that as a gauge anymore."
"We saw early on in New York they did reach a point where had to stop contact tracing for a while to focus on care," Breeher says. "Right now in the Midwest ... many of the states are having a significant increase in cases and right now we are all throwing efforts into continuing to do contact tracing. But we still need to staff our hospitals."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
