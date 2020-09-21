Mayo adds restrictions due to COVID spike

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayo Clinic Health System is implementing several changes to protect patients and staff starting Tuesday, Sep. 22.

Education: Students who are enrolled in schools that jointly work with Mayo to advance their education will not be allowed to continue on-campus educational activity at any Mayo Clinic Health System southwestern Wisconsin site for the next 14 days.

“We need to balance the safety of patients and staff with our continued role mentoring and educating future care providers,” says Eric Erickson, vice chair of administration, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. “By minimizing potential exposure to the virus, we’re confident this decision helps continue the good work our teams have done to keep our clinic and hospital campuses safe places to seek care.”

Visitor restrictions: Mayo Clinic Health System will follow a policy of one visitor per patient. This includes both hospital and clinic visitors.

Patients upon arrival will be asked to choose one designated visitor for the duration of their hospital or clinical visit. Designated visitors must wear a cloth face covering or face mask and will be screened at an entry point in order to enter any facility. Compassionate exceptions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, including births and end-of-life care.