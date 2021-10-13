Mayo adjusting psychiatry/psychology appointment locations due to water leak

Due to a water leak in Mayo Clinic Health System's Professional Arts Building, patient appointments in the psychiatry and psychology department will be switched to virtual or another area for the remainder of the week.
Patients will be contacted regarding their appointment.
The water leak was contained to the first and third floors of the PBA building and will not impact patient care at the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital or clinic locations.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Emily Pyrek
Community health reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health and human interest stories for the La Crosse Tribune.
