Mayo adjusting visitor restrictions

Starting July 7, Mayo Clinic Health System will begin permitting all individuals 16 and older to visit hospital patients in Southwest Wisconsin Region locations, with two visitors allowed at one time.
Visitors must wear a face covering and will be screened for symptoms of acute respiratory illness or communicable infection prior to entry. Hospital visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Additional visitor guidelines:
• Compassionate exceptions to visitor restrictions will continue to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, including births and end-of-life care.
• Two visitors are allowed to accompany patients in the Cancer Center, but will not be allowed in the chemotherapy treatment room.
• Visitors of patients who are positive or potentially positive for COVID-19 may be permitted only in rare circumstances, as approved by the medical care team and hospital leaders.
• Two support people can remain throughout the hospital stay for obstetrical patients.
• Patients coming to an emergency department will be allowed visitors, unless the patient or visitor presents with any symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.
