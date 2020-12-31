Mayo allowing patients one visitor starting Jan. 4

Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Southwest Wisconsin will begin allowing patients one designated visitor starting Jan. 4, after months of COVID-19 related restrictions.

Mayo hospitals in La Crosse and Sparta, as well clinic buildings in La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, Sparta, Tomah, Arcadia, Prairie du Chien and Caledonia, will permit one visitor per patient between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or normal clinic business hours.

Visitors must be 16 or older and wear a face covering while on the premises. Visitors also will be screened for symptoms of acute respiratory illness or communicable infection prior to entry. Visitors will not be permitted for those being treated in the COVID-19 units.

“With local data showing COVID numbers stabilizing, and with vaccinations underway, we felt (it appropriate) at this time to allow one visitor per patient,” said Jason Fratzke, chief of nursing operations and COVID-19 Incident commander for Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Wisconsin.

