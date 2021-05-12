Mayo and Boys and Girls Club offering COVID-19 vaccines May 13, 20

Mayo Clinic Health System and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse are hosting two additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Doses of the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered from 2 to 6 p.m. May 13 and May 20 at the Terry Erickson Boys & Girls Club, 1331 Clinton St.

Johnson and Johnson is approved for those 18 and older. Pfizer is available to those 16 and up and is expected to be offered to those 12 to 15 starting Thursday, May 13, following the CDC recommendation Wednesday afternoon. Parents or guardians must be present to give consent for inoculation if their child is under 18.

Appointments for the Boys and Girls Club clinic are requested by calling 608-782-3926, though walk-ins will be accepted.

Mayo and Gundersen Health System are also taking appointments for vaccinations at their hospitals and clinics, with some locations allowing walk-ins. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 to 15 at Gundersen and Mayo starting Thursday, pending final approval.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

