Mayo and Boys and Girls Club offering COVID-19 vaccines May 13, 20

Doses of the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered from 2 to 6 p.m. May 13 and May 20 at the Terry Erickson Boys & Girls Club, 1331 Clinton St.
Johnson and Johnson is approved for those 18 and older. Pfizer is available to those 16 and up and is expected to be offered to those 12 to 15 starting Thursday, May 13, following the CDC recommendation Wednesday afternoon. Parents or guardians must be present to give consent for inoculation if their child is under 18.
Appointments for the Boys and Girls Club clinic are requested by calling 608-782-3926, though walk-ins will be accepted.
Mayo and Gundersen Health System are also taking appointments for vaccinations at their hospitals and clinics, with some locations allowing walk-ins. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 to 15 at Gundersen and Mayo starting Thursday, pending final approval.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
Several agencies are partnering to use federal grant dollars to pilot a new resource hub at the corner of 11th and King Streets which would centralize local services and make them more accessible for those most vulnerable.
A criminal complaint in a case dating back two years has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a 22-year-old Oronoco, Minnesota…
Carmen Mlsna of Cashton receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at the Terry Erickson Boys & Girls Club. With grant funding from the Wisconsin Department of Health, Mayo Clinic Health System has teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics on four consecutive Thursdays.