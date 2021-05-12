 Skip to main content
Mayo and Boys and Girls Club offering COVID-19 vaccines May 13, 20
Mayo and Boys and Girls Club offering COVID-19 vaccines May 13, 20

Mayo Clinic Health System and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse are hosting two additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

BGC Vaccine Clinic

Carmen Mlsna of Cashton receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at the Terry Erickson Boys & Girls Club. With grant funding from the Wisconsin Department of Health, Mayo Clinic Health System has teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics on four consecutive Thursdays.

Doses of the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered from 2 to 6 p.m. May 13 and May 20 at the Terry Erickson Boys & Girls Club, 1331 Clinton St.

Johnson and Johnson is approved for those 18 and older. Pfizer is available to those 16 and up and is expected to be offered to those 12 to 15 starting Thursday, May 13, following the CDC recommendation Wednesday afternoon. Parents or guardians must be present to give consent for inoculation if their child is under 18. 

Appointments for the Boys and Girls Club clinic are requested by calling 608-782-3926, though walk-ins will be accepted. 

Mayo and Gundersen Health System are also taking appointments for vaccinations at their hospitals and clinics, with some locations allowing walk-ins. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 to 15 at Gundersen and Mayo starting Thursday, pending final approval.

A new clinical study shows the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is about 66 percent effective against moderate to severe COVID-19.That also includes variants. It's the same number the company released earlier this year.Right now the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is on pause in the U.S. because of concerns over a possible link to rare cases of blood clots. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

