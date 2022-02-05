Mayo asks for patience and respect as incidents of patient hostility towards staff increase

Tensions and stress levels are universally high as the coronavirus pandemic enters its second year, and some are reacting with anger, the brunt of which is being born by health care workers.

Nationwide, incidents of harassment and violence against physicians, nurses, receptionists and other employees in hospitals are on the rise, exacerbating a trend already on the upward trajectory. Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, those working in the health care and social services industries are five times more likely to experience intentional injury caused by workplace violence than those employed in other fields, with a 2018 rate of 10.4 per 10,000 for related injury and illness requiring days away from work. Seven years prior, the rate was 6.4 per 100,000.

With the pandemic sparking even higher rates of patient projected hostility against medical workers, state legislators are proposing a bill to protect frontline health care workers from battery and threats of violence. Wisconsin Hospital Association president and CEO Eric Borgerding released a statement, reading in part, “Unfortunately, providers and staff in our hospitals are reaching their limits. Growing threats being made against them and their families are forcing them to prioritize their personal safety over the increasing danger they face doing what they love. Sadly, health care workers are leaving their jobs at an alarming rate, exacerbating a workforce shortage in our state that predated today’s challenging environment.

“Over the past decade, levels of violence and threats of violence towards staff in hospitals have reached an all-time high,” Borgerding continued. These workers answered a calling to care for their neighbors. They now need us to care for them. The introduction of this legislation by Majority Leader LeMahieu, Speaker Vos, Senator Wanggaard and Representative Magnafici clarifies in state law that threats of violence against health care workers are not tolerated in Wisconsin. We thank them for their partnership on this critical issue.”

Area hospitals have not been immune to the rise in harrassment, with patients lashing out due to masking guidelines and other precautions, longer wait times, delay of procedures due to staff and capacity issues or even due to the divisiveness of vaccination. At Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Dr. LeighAnn Gooden says patients have a right to expect professional and compassionate care and to be listened to, but that respect needs to go both ways.

Renee Groth, Mayo nurse manager, says patients are “increasingly becoming a little bit more demanding,” and while staff work hard to meet any requests, sometimes “patients cross the line, where they start getting a little bit more violent in how they speak with us and and how they ask what they would like. Instead of saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you,’ it becomes more of a demand — ‘If you don’t do this, this is what’s going to happen to you.’”

Gooden notes that sometimes things a patient expects or demands for themselves or their family member “don’t necessarily align with appropriate medical care or what might be in the(ir) best interest,” noting fears regarding health issues can heighten emotions and trigger belligerence.

Generally, Groth says, harassment is verbal, such as swearing, raising of voices, making derogatory comments and speaking harshly. Gooden says there have been times verbal threats escalated to violent acts, and, as the pandemic continues, a possible increase in incidents of physical harm is a concern.

For staff who entered the field of health care due to their compassionate nature and desire to help, being sworn at and told they are “bad at their job” is hurtful, and leaves them anxious and less motivated to go back in the room to care for that patient, Groth notes.

“There is a lot of compassion fatigue ... because (of) the constant getting cursed at or yelled at. ... Eventually it makes people get burned out, and you don’t want to be a caregiver anymore,” Groth says.

Adds Gooden, “They don’t have joy in the work that once used to bring them joy. They look to other vocations as opposed to staying in health care. The staffing shortage is twofold — it’s related to pandemic but also related to their work environment. They don’t feel (safe) any longer ... and everybody is entitled to have a safe work environment. That should be guaranteed and shouldn’t be in question. So when they are continually attacked verbally — hopefully not physically, but it does happen —that that leads them (away). They deserve to be treated better and they’ll look elsewhere.”

David Moitzheim, security operations manager for Mayo S.W. Wisconsin, says unfortunately, “historically it’s almost been accepted in the health care community that there’s a certain amount of abuse, that it is part of the job. ... We make it very clear to our patients and to our staff that, no, that’s not part of the job, it’s not something we’re going to accept. If you behave poorly in one of our facilities, we’re going to take it very seriously and it will be addressed.”

Staff, Moitzheim says, understand patients that come in are experiencing pain or anxiety, but covert and overt threats are unacceptable. Employees do their best to work with patients and families to calm the situation before it requires security intervention, and Gooden asks patients to have patience and understanding that everyone is working in “unprecedented times.” Staff understand the frustrations, and they welcome questions, but need patients to know with hospitals being so busy at this time it may take longer to get an answer.

Adding to tensions may be the restrictions on visitors put in place due to the pandemic and divide or differing opinions on care within families.

“Sometimes we get put in the middle of that conflict because people want information or people want to do things and we can’t always give that information,” Groth says. “We need to have the patient be responsible, but they’re sick, and so that’s the hard part. People are trying to be an advocate for their their loved one, but need to do it in a respectful manner and make sure you understand our policies and procedures. It’s always okay to ask. You may not always get what you ask for, but certainly do it.”

Gooden emphasizes when it comes to queries and requests, there is a difference between seeking answers and speaking with the goal of hurting feelings or intimidating.

“If your intent is to cause me fear and cause me emotional grief and discombobulation, then that goes towards abusive,” Gooden says. “That’s not just expressive, so I think that that that’s something that needed to be delineated.”

Individuals who are unsatisfied with their care are advised to contact patient experience to “express those grievances,” with Gooden calling it a “more appropriate avenue” that “saves a lot of emotion and mental stress for health care workers as well as patients and family members.”

Security is only involved, Moitzheim says, if “absolutely necessary,” but when they do need to be called they too will require the patient to be calm.

“We’re going to ask you to be respectful, be realistic in your expectations and if you feel like your needs aren’t being met, please speak up, let us know what we can do to meet those needs,” Moitzheim says. “As long as it’s done in a respectful manner, we will move mountains to make your experience a good one.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.