Mayo awards 'Season of Gratitude' funding to area schools

Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin announced $50,000 in donations to area school districts as part of its "Season of Gratitude" program.

The funding is included in $500,000 being distributed among Mayo Clinic locations nationwide. Eight regional school districts received funds in amounts ranging from $3,000 to $20,000.

"The Season of Gratitude program was initiated to show appreciation for Mayo Clinic staff who have weathered a lot since the onset of the pandemic,” says Teri Wildt, director of community engagement for Mayo Southwest Wisconsin. "We wanted to use the funds to support communities across our region where our employees live and work. Supporting programs that impact schools, children and families seemed like a great way to accomplish that."

Mayo presented the funding to help further priorities including improving mental health and wellness; reducing substance misuse or abuse; increasing the well-being of at-risk youth; reducing food insecurity and furthering equity, inclusion, and diversity.

"This grant gives us additional resources for families who need mental health supports but struggle to access them. This additional funding will add more layers to our Integrated Mental Health Program,” said Kaylynn Friend, mental health navigator for Sparta Area School District, which received $4,500. "It means a lot to us and will mean a lot to the families we help."

The School District of La Crosse received $20,000, for which the district's Superintendent Aaron Engel expressed thanks.

"We are so grateful for the generosity of Mayo Clinic. This timely gift allows the School District of La Crosse to address the increased mental health needs of our students that have resulted from the pandemic," Engel said. "Not all families have the same means or resources and we will use these funds to ensure all students have access to the mental health services and substance abuse treatment they may need. This gift will have a significant impact on the students who need assistance the most in the School District of La Crosse."

Additional school districts, and the amounts awarded, include:

• School District of Arcadia - $3,000

• Caledonia Area Public Schools - $3,000

• School District of Onalaska - $7,500

• School District of Holmen - $4,500

• Tomah Area School District - $4,500

• Prairie du Chien Area School District - $3,000

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

