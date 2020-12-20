Mayo behavioral health specialist offers tips for wellness during winter months and ongoing pandemic

Coronavirus precautions have left many of us feeling cooped up and lonely, with time spent outdoors offering a welcome reprieve and change of scenery.
But with the onset of colder weather, and the pandemic related upending of holiday traditions, stresses are especially high and healthy outlets are minimalized.
With a perfect storm of seasonal depression, COVID-19 worries, social restrictions and frigid temperatures, mental health is of heightened concern.
“The long, dark, cold days of winter are upon us, and for some people, anxiety and depression can become problems this time of year,” says Janice Schreier, behavioral health specialist for Mayo Clinic Health System. “COVID-19 is adding to the mental fatigue of the season, as many more people spend time in isolation.”
Schreier offers these tips for maintaining mental wellness over the coming months:
Stay connected — virtually
Many have been using Zoom, FaceTime, calls and texts to stay in touch with family and friends, and Schreier recommends continuing to do so, on a frequent basis, over the holiday season and beyond.
“A regular check-in schedule gives you something to look forward and provides the emotional and mental support you need,” Schreier says. “Everyone needs a varying amount of real social contact, so find a routine that works best for you.” To liven up virtual visits, Schreier suggests hosting book clubs, class reunions or game nights over the screen.
Be mindful of exposure to news coverage
Keeping up to date on world, national and local news is important, but being bombarded with coverage can have a negative effect, especially when the focus is on negative, devastating or controversial events.
“Overexposure to news may exacerbate anxiety or depression for those who already have a history of mental and emotional health issues. Our goal is to find a balance between being informed and becoming overwhelmed,” Schreier says.
Schreier suggest a limit of 30 total minutes of news exposure per day, including social media, print and TV coverage.
Fit in physical activity
Frigid temperatures may take away the pleasure, or even ability, to take outdoor walks or runs, and some gyms are closed due to the pandemic. However, movement remains an effective way to boost mood.
Around 30 minutes a day of exercise can have a positive impact, and any form of physical activity, whether dancing, jogging, or biking. Workout videos can be found online or checked out from the library.
Venturing out to ski, sled, or ice skate has the added benefit of exposure to sunlight and vitamin D, Schreier says.
Help others
Serving your community can offer a sense of purpose and fulfillment, as well as increase feelings of personal gratitude and joy.
Giving back can be done in the form of monetary or physical donations, volunteering, giving blood, or checking in on elderly or ailing neighbors. Delivering food, making calls, or sewing masks for organizations to distribute are ways to do good without close contact to others.
Consider seeking professional help
If you are feeling overwhelmed or hopeless, or find you have difficulty concentrating on or accomplishing daily tasks, it may be beneficial to contact your health care provider or connect with a therapist, Schreier says.
“Feelings of stress and anxiety are common and normal,” says Schreier. “It’s your body’s way to warn you of harm. If your stress and anxiety seem to be taking over your life, it’s time to seek professional help.”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
