Mayo behavioral health specialist offers tips for wellness during winter months and ongoing pandemic

Be mindful of exposure to news coverage

Keeping up to date on world, national and local news is important, but being bombarded with coverage can have a negative effect, especially when the focus is on negative, devastating or controversial events.

“Overexposure to news may exacerbate anxiety or depression for those who already have a history of mental and emotional health issues. Our goal is to find a balance between being informed and becoming overwhelmed,” Schreier says.

Schreier suggest a limit of 30 total minutes of news exposure per day, including social media, print and TV coverage.

Fit in physical activity

Frigid temperatures may take away the pleasure, or even ability, to take outdoor walks or runs, and some gyms are closed due to the pandemic. However, movement remains an effective way to boost mood.

Around 30 minutes a day of exercise can have a positive impact, and any form of physical activity, whether dancing, jogging, or biking. Workout videos can be found online or checked out from the library.

Venturing out to ski, sled, or ice skate has the added benefit of exposure to sunlight and vitamin D, Schreier says.

Help others