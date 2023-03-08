While a mammogram is a yearly recommendation for most women age 40 and older, a sizeable number go without screenings, especially those without health insurance.

According to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, in 2019, among those age 55 to 64 without coverage, only 40% had received a mammogram in the past two years, and the rates were still lower than desired even among those with public or private insurance, at 72% and 80% respectively.

While cost is clearly an obstacle, access, time and transportation also can be barriers to the essential screening, and Mayo Clinic Health System last weekend helped alleviate many of these factors by offering the service outside a public and crowded location: the Target Center.

During the Big Ten's Women's Basketball Tournament in Minneapolis, Mayo radiologists and radiologic technologists, in partnership with the Minneapolis YMCA, offered free screenings in the hospital's mobile 3D mammography unit, as well as meeting with game attendees to share information about signs of breast cancer and answer questions about testing and treatment. Pre-scheduling was coordinated through the Minnesota Department of Health's Sage program, and walk-ins also were accepted.

"My heart is full because this event was a true testament to the magnitude of what can be accomplished through collaborative partnerships," says Dominique Smith, radiology supervisor at Mayo in La Crosse. "It really was our Mayo Clinic mission and vision in action. The patients that received care were a very special group."

Ten individuals participated in screening, some of whom were up to date, others who had missed a few years and two that were screened for the first time. Smith says the convenience of a mobile mammogram -- faster than a regular appointment, at a time and place that fits their schedule -- "really does help convince them to get this service done."

"One of the patients shared with us that she was so grateful," says Smith. "She had been putting the exam off because of fear and because her life is hectic and she has difficulties being available for appointments."

Most of those screened are from populations historically underserved by the medical community, says Smith, including African American, Hispanic and Asian women.

"Working on the mobile unit, you do go above above and beyond to make the patient feel at ease," says Smith, who notes the mobile set up matches that of a standard mammography room. "At events like this, our techs have a lot of awareness that these patients are hesitant often, and they really out of their way to be extra warm, extra friendly, extra kind and make sure that we have time allotted to answer their questions, so they don't feel rushed during the exam. All that helps improve the experience."

Screenings taken during the mobile mammogram visit will be reviewed by Mayo radiologists this week, with patients to be contacted regarding the results and any necessary follow up.

"All of us working were touched by their diligence to get this vital service despite the many hardships they face daily," Smith says. "This is why mobile screening is such an impactful resource. I am thankful for the opportunity to have participated."

Transgender men who have not undergone bilateral mastectomy should follow the annual mammogram recommendation, and men with a genetic mutation increasing their risk of breast cancer also may be advised to undergo screenings. Through the Wisconsin Department of Health's Well Women program, those with little or no insurance can receive a free mammogram. Local individuals can contact Julie Dietz with the La Crosse County Health Department at 608-785-6051 or jdietz@lacrossecounty.org for more information.