Mayo Caledonia Clinic to reopen optometry, extend Friday hours

Mayo Clinic Health System will reactivate optometry and extend clinic hours into Fridays at the Caledonia Clinic beginning July 6.

Optometry services had been temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, with the clinic reopening May 18. Clinic hours will now be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

Mayo Clinic Health System reminds patients showing any sign of possible COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), please call first before presenting to a health-care facility. If they meet testing criteria, patients will be directed to a testing site in La Crosse.

