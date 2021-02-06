Mayo cardiologists discuss prevalence of heart disease among women, particularly African Americans

The symptoms of heart attack can be different for men and women. While chest pain is common in both, women may also experience pain in the arms, back, neck, jaw or stomach, shortness of breath, cold sweats, nausea or lightheadedness. Though being male increases the odds of heart disease, women are more prone to hypertension as they age -- a prevalent risk factor -- and diabetic females have greater risk of heart attack then diabetic males. The same is true for female smokers versus male smokers. Women also have the unique risk factors associated with pregnancy, including gestational diabetes and elevated blood pressure.

Unfortunately, Hayes says, even when women go to the hospital with "classic symptoms" of heart attack they often aren't evaluated for such, "and that needs to stop."

Dr. Rekha Mankad, Mayo Clinic preventive cardiologist and director of the Women's Heart Clinic and Cardio-Rheumatology Clinic at Mayo Clinic, stresses the importance of recognizing the signs of heart attack and taking action if they occur.

"We women do tend to ignore our symptoms because we are taking care of so many things or people in our life," Mankad says. "We always want to make sure everyone else's needs are met before our own. Take care of yourself and get prompt attention if something isn't right."