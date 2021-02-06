Mayo cardiologists discuss prevalence of heart disease among women, particularly African Americans

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women in the U.S., with one in three females dying from cardiovascular disease.
And as the coronavirus pandemic continues to leave some wary about keeping medical appointments, Mayo Clinic physicians are reminding adults not to ignore preventative care and treatments -- especially when it comes to your heart.
According to the American Heart Association, every 80 seconds a woman will die from heart disease, making it more deadly than all types of cancer combined.
Friday marked National Wear Red Day, an awareness campaign held every February, and Mayo specialists held a briefing on heart health to emphasize the importance of research, awareness, recognizing risk factors and prevention of heart disease.
With existing economic and health disparities, the messaging is especially crucial for African American women, who are disproportionately affected.
"Women had been absolutely excluded from (early heart disease research) and they are still under-researched," says Dr. Sharonne Hayes, cardiologist at Mayo Clinic Rochester and director of the Mayo Clinic SCAD (spontaneous coronary artery dissection) Clinic. "If we think we don't know enough about heart attack and heart failure in women, we know even less about heart attack and heart failure in African American women."
The symptoms of heart attack can be different for men and women. While chest pain is common in both, women may also experience pain in the arms, back, neck, jaw or stomach, shortness of breath, cold sweats, nausea or lightheadedness. Though being male increases the odds of heart disease, women are more prone to hypertension as they age -- a prevalent risk factor -- and diabetic females have greater risk of heart attack then diabetic males. The same is true for female smokers versus male smokers. Women also have the unique risk factors associated with pregnancy, including gestational diabetes and elevated blood pressure.
Unfortunately, Hayes says, even when women go to the hospital with "classic symptoms" of heart attack they often aren't evaluated for such, "and that needs to stop."
Dr. Rekha Mankad, Mayo Clinic preventive cardiologist and director of the Women's Heart Clinic and Cardio-Rheumatology Clinic at Mayo Clinic, stresses the importance of recognizing the signs of heart attack and taking action if they occur.
"We women do tend to ignore our symptoms because we are taking care of so many things or people in our life," Mankad says. "We always want to make sure everyone else's needs are met before our own. Take care of yourself and get prompt attention if something isn't right."
Keys to heart disease prevention and treatment for women are the four "ates": investigate, educate, advocate (including self advocacy) and legislate (creating policy solutions that make long lasting investments in heart health).
These points are of enhanced importance for the African American female population, who carry the burden of social determinants, many of which have only been amplified by the pandemic.
A May 2020 study from Health Affairs found African American people were three times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than white people, and according to a 2021 article from the American Public Media Research Lab, "Pacific Islanders, Latino, Black and Indigenous Americans all have a COVID-19 death rate of double or more that of White and Asian Americans, who experience the lowest age-adjusted rates."
The American Heart Association cites research that shows cardiovascular disease may contribute to their increased COVID-19 death rate, noting four in five Black women are categorized as overweight or obese and are 60% more likely to have high blood pressure than white women. Dr. LaPrincess Brewer, preventative cardiologist at Mayo Clinic Rochester, adds that African American woman may be more likely to be exposed to the coronavirus due to a high number holding service jobs.
Increased stress from everything from experiencing bias to heading the household -- "84.4% of black mothers were the primary, sole, or co-breadwinners in 2017, compared with 60.3% of Latina mothers and 62.4% of white mothers," according to the Center for American Progress -- can also increase susceptibility to heart conditions.
Brewer refers to the facing of racism and sexism while assuming a leadership role "superwoman syndrome," and emphasizes "I truly recommend African American women be diligent to protect their own health. ... Self-care really matters."
From an education standpoint, Brewer says fewer than half of African American women are aware that heart disease is the number one cause of death for their demographic, and in addition to African Americans having the highest hypertension rates in the world, African American women are the least physically active group in the United States, Brewer states.
Brewer leads the FAITH! (Fostering African-American Improvement in Total Health) program, which does outreach at churches in the Rochester area. The program includes an app with educational modules and videos, a "sharing board" where participants can offer each other support, and features for tracking produce intake and counting steps. At the core, the program looks at seven elements: eating more fruits and vegetables, increasing physical activity, quitting smoking, and keeping blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels in the normal ranges.
Armanda Barner, 70, a retired teacher and school counselor, is a FAITH! participant who joined through New Hope Baptist Church in St. Paul. After two weeks of chronic headaches, a nurse at Barner's church suggested checking her blood pressure, which registered high. Barner put off going to a doctor, and by the time she made an appointment her blood pressure was extremely high and she required prescriptions for two medications. Hypertension runs in Barner's family, and she lost both a brother and uncle to heart attack.
Joining FAITH! brought out her "competitive" side in a good way, Barner says, inspiring her to increase her exercise and overhaul her diet, cutting out almost all fried foods and adding organic produce. Barner's cholesterol levels dropped, she lost 13 pounds, and she had newfound energy. Her husband even joined in her health quest and has seen improvements of his own.
FAITH!, Barner says, "really helped me embrace my health and wellbeing," with the added benefit of inspiring others at her church to take concrete steps to better their health.
Addressing heart health among women, especially minority women, will take efforts on the individual, community and society levels, including ensuring diversity in clinical trials, outreach, and implementation of policies addressing social determinants, the physicians say.
Hayes says the prevalence of heart disease requires "A call to action," noting, "It's a burden to individuals, to communities, and to the nation as a whole to have people who are not as healthy."
For more information on cardiac health and Wear Red Day, visit https://www.goredforwomen.org/en.
