Mayo cardiology PAC urges adults to keep tabs on blood pressure

High blood pressure can put strain on your heart, damage your organs and even affect your cognitive health, making it one of the most hazardous conditions affecting adults.
A "stealthy" disease, high blood pressure can manifest without any signs, and left untreated can be detrimental to your health. With February designated American Heart Month, Mayo Clinic Health System cardiology physician assistant Caitlin Carpenter reminds individuals of the importance of knowing and understanding your key heart numbers, and how to prevent or treat hypertension.
"High blood pressure is one of the most dangerous health conditions because of how sneaky it can be," Carpenter says. "You can have high blood pressure for years without experiencing any symptoms. Even without symptoms, damage to your heart can still occur. Fortunately, high blood pressure can be easily detected. And once you know you have high blood pressure, you can work with your health care provider to control it."
Blood pressure, the measure of how hard your blood pushes against your artery walls, is most commonly calculated using an inflatable cuff, which tightens around the arm. As the air is gradually released, a gauge measures blood pressure, tracking both systolic and diastolic blood pressure in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg), the former measure when the heart is beating and the latter between beats.
Normal blood pressure generally registers below 120/80 mm Hg, while elevated is categorized as between 120-129/less than 80. Consistent numbers of 130-139/80-89 indicates stage one hypertension, and consistent numbers over 140/90 qualify as stage two hypertension.
Without intervention, high blood pressure can lead to heart attack, stroke, eye, kidney, brain or blood vessel damage, kidney failure, vision loss, or vascular dementia.
"Adults 40 and older or anyone with risk factors should have their blood pressure checked by a health care provider once a year. Younger people without risk factors should be checked at least every two years," says Carpenter.
In addition to seeking medical care for hypertension, Carpenter recommends the following to help prevent or treat high blood pressure:
- Quit smoking. Tobacco temporarily raises blood pressure and can damage artery walls over time. Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your health.
- Follow the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet, which includes whole grains, fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products and limits foods high in saturated fat and cholesterol. Following the DASH diet can lower your blood pressure by up to 11 mm Hg if you have high blood pressure
- Get active. Regular physical fitness, about 30 minutes per day or 150 minutes per week, can lower your blood pressure by about 5 to 8 mm Hg.
- Limit alcohol to one drink a day for women or two a day for men to potentially lower your blood pressure by about 4 mm Hg. One drink equals 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine or 1.5 ounces of 80 proof liquor.
- Limit salt. Sodium intake should be limited to 2,300 milligrams per day or less, with 1,500 mg a day or less prefered for most adults.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.