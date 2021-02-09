Mayo cardiology PAC urges adults to keep tabs on blood pressure

High blood pressure can put strain on your heart, damage your organs and even affect your cognitive health, making it one of the most hazardous conditions affecting adults.

A "stealthy" disease, high blood pressure can manifest without any signs, and left untreated can be detrimental to your health. With February designated American Heart Month, Mayo Clinic Health System cardiology physician assistant Caitlin Carpenter reminds individuals of the importance of knowing and understanding your key heart numbers, and how to prevent or treat hypertension.

"High blood pressure is one of the most dangerous health conditions because of how sneaky it can be," Carpenter says. "You can have high blood pressure for years without experiencing any symptoms. Even without symptoms, damage to your heart can still occur. Fortunately, high blood pressure can be easily detected. And once you know you have high blood pressure, you can work with your health care provider to control it."