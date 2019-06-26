Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems were among the 18 honorees at the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin Crystal Vision Awards.
The Madison-based organization recovers corneal tissue to be utilized in surgery for vision restoration and to prevent blindness.
The Crystal Vision Awards were founded in 2007 to recognize donation advocates who have contributed to raising awareness and promoting education on the importance on eye, organ and tissue donations.
The 2019 event was held May 2 at Noah's Event Venue in Madison, with honorees in the categories of hospitals, surgeons, medical examiners, funeral homes and community partners. Twelve hospitals, including Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems of La Crosse, received Crystal Vision Awards, with a Lions Legacy of Sight Award presented to Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin and UW Organ and Tissue Donation volunteer Dawn Lyons-Wood of Beaver Dam.
According to LEBW, more than 2,000 Wisconsin residents and 115,000 Americans are on the waitlist for an organ transplant. A single donor has the potential to save as many as eight lives, restore sight for two individuals and provide tissue for more than 75. Last year, LEBW worked with more than 1,000 donors and families to place 1,500 corneas with surgeons worldwide.
2019 Crystal Vision Award recipients:
Surgical partners:
- Dr. Neal Barney, Madison
- Dr. Christopher Born, La Crosse
Hospital partners:
- Aspirus Wausau Hospital
- Gundersen Health System, La Crosse
- Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse
- Crossing Rivers Health, Prairie du Chien
- Reedsburg Area Medical Center
- Froedtert Hospital
- Community Memorial Hospital, Menomonee Falls
- St. Joseph’s Hospital, West Bend
- St. Agnes Hospital, Fond du Lac
- Waupun Memorial Hospital
- Ripon Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Mary’s, Madison
Medical examiner partner:
- Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office
Funeral home partner:
- Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, Wis.
Community partner:
- Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired
