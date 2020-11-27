Mayo Clinic Health System announces rate increases for 2021

Mayo Clinic Health System is raising rates for care at its La Crosse and Sparta hospitals by an average of 2.75%, effective Jan. 1.

The rate change matches that of 2020 and is less than 2019’s 3% increase. On average, the rate change for the La Crosse and Sparta facilities is 3.93%, with the 2021 increase the second-lowest percentage in the past 10 years. Charges for some services may decline in 2021.

“Mayo Clinic Health System works to meet the needs of its patients while at the same time providing value with the care that it delivers,” said Julie Hansen, chief financial officer for Mayo Clinic Health System in Wisconsin. “It accomplishes this through adhering to the health care value equation — quality plus safety plus satisfaction divided by cost of care over time — as well as being financially sustainable, achieving a small margin of Net Operating Income to support investment in new services and needed capital improvements.”