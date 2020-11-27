Mayo Clinic Health System announces rate increases for 2021

Mayo Clinic Health System is raising rates for care at its La Crosse and Sparta hospitals by an average of 2.75%, effective Jan. 1.
The rate change matches that of 2020 and is less than 2019’s 3% increase. On average, the rate change for the La Crosse and Sparta facilities is 3.93%, with the 2021 increase the second-lowest percentage in the past 10 years. Charges for some services may decline in 2021.
“Mayo Clinic Health System works to meet the needs of its patients while at the same time providing value with the care that it delivers,” said Julie Hansen, chief financial officer for Mayo Clinic Health System in Wisconsin. “It accomplishes this through adhering to the health care value equation — quality plus safety plus satisfaction divided by cost of care over time — as well as being financially sustainable, achieving a small margin of Net Operating Income to support investment in new services and needed capital improvements.”
Rate increases are necessary, Hansen says, due to external cost pressures in regards to drugs — as the acuity of hospitalized patients increase, so do the costs associated with their medications and tracking — and in securing qualified health care staff in a competitive sector. There is a shortage of health care workers in general, which is concerning given the high aging population and their need for specialized services.
Gundersen Health System has not yet announced rate changes for 2021.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.