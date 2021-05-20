Mayo Clinic Health System breaks ground to expand radiology services in Onalaska

Mayo Clinic Health System broke ground Wednesday for an expansion to the Onalaska clinic that will expand radiology services in the region.

The $8.1 million project will add two wide-bore MRI scanners, one 3T-strength and one 1.5T-strength. The new MRIs are expected to be fully operational in early 2022.

“This exciting expansion will increase advanced imaging options for multiple specialties, including orthopedic and sports medicine, oncologic, urologic and neurologic exams,” says Janel Glantz, M.D., radiology department chair.

“It will also improve our patients’ experience by reducing MRI scan times and providing more comfortable wide-bore scanning capability.”

“With this investment, we will be able to provide the most advanced and highest quality patient care, access, imaging capability and interpretations for our region,” says Paul Mueller, M.D., Mayo Clinic Health System regional vice president for Southwest Wisconsin. “I am pleased to be sharing this day with my Radiology colleagues representing not only Southwest Wisconsin but also Mayo Clinic Health System and the Mayo Clinic enterprise.”