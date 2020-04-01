Mayo Clinic Health System changes hours of operations in La Crosse area

Mayo Clinic Health System announced these updated hours of operations during to the COVID-19 pandemic:
La Crosse Family Medicine and Family Health Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
La Crosse Pediatrics Clinic: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Onalaska Family Medicine: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with drive-thru-only pharmacy open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Onalaska Urgent Care: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends
Onalaska Pediatrics Clinic: Temporarily closed
Holmen: Clinic temporarily closed, with drive thru-only pharmacy open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; facility expected to reopen as respiratory clinic
Sparta: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tomah: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Arcadia: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Prairie du Chien: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Caledonia, Minn,: Clinic temporarily closed
According to Mayo officials, no visitors are allowed in either La Crosse or Sparta hospital at this time (exceptions excluded). In addition, anyone coming for appointments and other reasons will be screened at all entry points of Mayo facilities.
More information is available at Mayo's COVID-19 website.
