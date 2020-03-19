Mayo Clinic Health System employees donate blood as COVID-19 leads to short supply

With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to cancelled drives and donor shortages, the blood supply is dwindling locally and nationwide.
And while they are busy contending with what is perhaps the most taxing period in their health care careers, more than 80 Mayo Clinic Health System employees stepped up Thursday to give their blood and their time.
During a staff-only blood drive held at the hospital, workers from multiple departments dedicated an hour to the donation process, encouraged to give during a virtual town hall meeting held with employees earlier in the week.
"We had a tremendous response," says Dr. Joe Krien of Mayo Clinic Health System, whose goal for 24 donors was more than tripled. "I've been overwhelmed by the generosity of our staff despite the stress amid COVID-19."
Flu season is always a difficult period for organizations such as the Red Cross and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, the latter of which is Mayo's supplier and facilitated the drive.
And with COVID-19 decreasing the eligible donor pool, due to both the rising number of infected individuals and community members after the La Crosse County Health Department's recommendation to stay home, the demand is higher than ever.
"There are patients with bone marrow problems, cancer problems, trauma or other surgeries who still need blood," Krien said.
Dr. Tom Abshire, Versiti chief medical officer, said the organization has seen a sharp decline in donations at its donation centers and community drives in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. With more than 100 blood drives cancelled since the first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was confirmed in late January, Versiti is down more than 2,700 units of blood.
“Right now is the time for all healthy donors to donate blood,” Abshire says. “People need people. We’ve relied on the generosity and compassion of our donors during previous challenging times and we are confident that they will once again answer the call by donating life-saving blood during this unique and unsettled time in human history.”
The donation process, Abshire assures, poses no risk of the donor contracting COVID-19. As an added precaution, Versiti has enhanced its cleaning and disinfecting procedures. During the Mayo drive, care was taken to ensure social distancing and each donor was screened for travel history, health status and potential symptoms of a virus.
"Donors and our blood drive sponsors should be reassured that attending organized blood drives is safe,” Dr. Abshire said. “Coronavirus is currently not known to infect patients through blood transfusions.”
Krien urges community members to continue giving blood, and is grateful for the participation of Mayo's employees during a chaotic time.
"They are able to give even more of themselves," Krien said. "We have the best staff."
For more information on donating blood, visit https://www.versiti.org/ or https://www.redcrossblood.org/.
