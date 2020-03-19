Mayo Clinic Health System employees donate blood as COVID-19 leads to short supply

Dr. Tom Abshire, Versiti chief medical officer, said the organization has seen a sharp decline in donations at its donation centers and community drives in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. With more than 100 blood drives cancelled since the first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was confirmed in late January, Versiti is down more than 2,700 units of blood.

“Right now is the time for all healthy donors to donate blood,” Abshire says. “People need people. We’ve relied on the generosity and compassion of our donors during previous challenging times and we are confident that they will once again answer the call by donating life-saving blood during this unique and unsettled time in human history.”

The donation process, Abshire assures, poses no risk of the donor contracting COVID-19. As an added precaution, Versiti has enhanced its cleaning and disinfecting procedures. During the Mayo drive, care was taken to ensure social distancing and each donor was screened for travel history, health status and potential symptoms of a virus.

"Donors and our blood drive sponsors should be reassured that attending organized blood drives is safe,” Dr. Abshire said. “Coronavirus is currently not known to infect patients through blood transfusions.”