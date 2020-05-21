Mayo Clinic Health System Holmen Clinic resuming normal operations June 1

After transitioning the facility to a respiratory clinic in early April, the Mayo Clinic Health System Holmen Clinic will resume regular operations June 1.
Family medicine services will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with lab and radiology services reopening June 1 as well.
Staff at the Holmen facility had previously been relocated to Mayo's Onalaska Clinic to provide patient care. The Respiratory Clinic will continue to operate on the lower level of the Holmen clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with weekend hours discontinued.
“Safety measures have been put into place to prevent any potential virus transmission from the Respiratory Clinic to other patients in the building, including a separate entrance for respiratory patients on the lower level, strict social distancing guidelines and appropriate personal protective equipment,” says Brad Weber, Mayo Clinic Health System administrator. “In addition, the building has two separate ventilation systems: one for the lower level and one for the main floor, isolating airflow in the respective areas.”
Mayo Clinic Health System continues to ask patients showing any possible COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, to call before coming to the facility. In addition, all patients will be screened prior to entry and will be required to wear a face covering. Joannie Schmidt, Mayo Clinic Health System Holmen Clinic manager, assures enhanced cleaning measures have been taken in all patient care, staff and waiting areas in preparation for the reopening and will continue to be implemented.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.