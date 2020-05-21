You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mayo Clinic Health System Holmen Clinic resuming normal operations June 1
0 comments

Mayo Clinic Health System Holmen Clinic resuming normal operations June 1

After transitioning the facility to a respiratory clinic in early April, the Mayo Clinic Health System Holmen Clinic will resume regular operations June 1. 

Family medicine services will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with lab and radiology services reopening June 1 as well.

Staff at the Holmen facility had previously been relocated to Mayo's Onalaska Clinic to provide patient care. The Respiratory Clinic will continue to operate on the lower level of the Holmen clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with weekend hours discontinued.

“Safety measures have been put into place to prevent any potential virus transmission from the Respiratory Clinic to other patients in the building, including a separate entrance for respiratory patients on the lower level, strict social distancing guidelines and appropriate personal protective equipment,” says Brad Weber, Mayo Clinic Health System administrator. “In addition, the building has two separate ventilation systems: one for the lower level and one for the main floor, isolating airflow in the respective areas.”

Mayo Clinic Health System continues to ask patients showing any possible COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, to call before coming to the facility. In addition, all patients will be screened prior to entry and will be required to wear a face covering. Joannie Schmidt, Mayo Clinic Health System Holmen Clinic manager, assures enhanced cleaning measures have been taken in all patient care, staff and waiting areas in preparation for the reopening and will continue to be implemented.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News