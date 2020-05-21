Mayo Clinic Health System Holmen Clinic resuming normal operations June 1

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After transitioning the facility to a respiratory clinic in early April, the Mayo Clinic Health System Holmen Clinic will resume regular operations June 1.

Family medicine services will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with lab and radiology services reopening June 1 as well.

Staff at the Holmen facility had previously been relocated to Mayo's Onalaska Clinic to provide patient care. The Respiratory Clinic will continue to operate on the lower level of the Holmen clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with weekend hours discontinued.

“Safety measures have been put into place to prevent any potential virus transmission from the Respiratory Clinic to other patients in the building, including a separate entrance for respiratory patients on the lower level, strict social distancing guidelines and appropriate personal protective equipment,” says Brad Weber, Mayo Clinic Health System administrator. “In addition, the building has two separate ventilation systems: one for the lower level and one for the main floor, isolating airflow in the respective areas.”