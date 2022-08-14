Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse performs 1,000th robotic surgery

Amy Lloyd, a Mayo Clinic Health System general surgeon, recently performed the 1,000th robotic surgery at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

The use of robotic surgery has grown exponentially since it began in 2018. Mayo Clinic Health System surgeons perform an average of 80 robotic surgical procedures every month. Thirteen physicians in urology, gynecology, general surgery and orthopedics are trained to perform robotic surgery.

“Patients who undergo robotic surgery usually experience a faster recovery time and return to normal activities,” says Dr. Lloyd. “Also, patients may experience less blood loss and pain, reduced risk of infection at the incision site, and minimal scarring than they would with other surgical methods.”

During robotic surgery, the surgeon controls the surgical robot using a console. The robot has interactive arms equipped with surgical tools and cameras, and the surgeons can suture, dissect, clamp and manipulate tissue.

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse offers a wide range of surgical treatments for a multitude of conditions, including: breast; colon, and large and small intestine; endocrine; gallbladder; hernia; pancreas; skin; stomach; ulcers; and vascular system.

“Robotic-assisted surgery technology is an extension of the surgeon,” Dr. Lloyd adds. “It enhances the surgeon’s visualization, precision, flexibility and control during the procedure. It also allows the surgeon to better view the site. With robotic surgery, surgeons can perform intricate procedures and finite movements that may have been difficult or impossible using other surgical methods.”

Specialized surgical services available in La Crosse include: ear, nose and throat; neurosurgery; obstetrics and gynecology; orthopedic surgery; plastic and reconstructive surgery; podiatry; urology; and wound and ostomy care.