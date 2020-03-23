Mayo Clinic Health System increases staff precautions
The temperatures of Mayo Clinic Health System employees will be taken twice daily, including at the start of all shifts, and Mayo is providing staff members thermometers to use at work or home.

Mayo continues to tell its employees to stay home if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

"It is our responsibility to our community to lead by example and make sure our patients and staff are safe," says Jason Fratzke, chief nursing officer at Mayo Clinic Health System. "We will continue asking patients and visitors to do the same before entering our facilities."

In addition, Mayo is asking staff members to cancel all work and personal travel to help reduce potential exposure to the virus. Mayo also is reminding staff to avoid all social gatherings and practice social distancing.

