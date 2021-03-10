Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse ranked by Newsweek as one of top 250 hospitals in U.S.

Newsweek has listed Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse among its top 250 hospitals nationwide for 2021.

This is the third year Newsweek and Statista Inc. issued rankings, and Mayo's La Crosse hospital came in at 243 on a national level, with above average infection prevention measures.

Mayo's Eau Claire facility came in at number 69 nationally, and Mayo Clinic Rochester was named number one globally.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Newsweek rankings were based on recommendations from medical experts, patient survey results, and medical key performance indicators (KPI), such as patient safety, quality of care, and number of patients per doctor or nurse.

“Being part of the World's Best Hospitals 2021 can help our patients feel confident when making critical choices about medical care,” says Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System SW. "...This recognition is also a testament to the incredible work our entire staff does each day. We can’t thank them enough for their tireless efforts and dedication to those in our communities that we serve.”