Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse ranked by Newsweek as one of top 250 hospitals in U.S.
top story

{{featured_button_text}}

Newsweek has listed Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse among its top 250 hospitals nationwide for 2021.

This is the third year Newsweek and Statista Inc. issued rankings, and Mayo's La Crosse hospital came in at 243 on a national level, with above average infection prevention measures.

Mayo's Eau Claire facility came in at number 69 nationally, and Mayo Clinic Rochester was named number one globally. 

Newsweek rankings were based on recommendations from medical experts, patient survey results, and medical key performance indicators (KPI), such as patient safety, quality of care, and number of patients per doctor or nurse.

“Being part of the World's Best Hospitals 2021 can help our patients feel confident when making critical choices about medical care,” says Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System SW. "...This recognition is also a testament to the incredible work our entire staff does each day. We can’t thank them enough for their tireless efforts and dedication to those in our communities that we serve.”

Over the past 12 months, Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse has also been recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, receiving a five-star quality rating; was given a "A" grade for safety by Leapfrog, an independent national watchdog organization focused on health care safety and quality; and named in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical excellence by Healthgrades, making its 2021 list of America's 250 Best Hospitals.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

