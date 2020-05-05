Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse receives 'A' ranking from The Leapfrog Group

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has been awarded an "A" grade by The Leapfrog Group, making it one of seven Mayo Clinic locations to earn the designation.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent, national nonprofit that collects surveys and reports hospital performance. A hospital must participate in the optional Hospital Safety Score survey to be evaluated and receive a grade.

The Hospital Safety Score is updated and published twice a year, and is based on 17 measures of publicly available hospital safety data along with 11 self-reported survey answers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded our communities how important it is that we keep patients safe from harm,” says Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System southwest region. “As we begin providing more face-to-face care to patients, our efforts to protect safety will be highlighted and expectations will be high (and) our Hospital Safety Grade of an A can help inspire confidence in our patients.”

Mayo locations in Eau Claire and Rochester also received A grades from the most recent Hospital Safety Score report.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

