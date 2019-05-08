Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse will eliminate several positions this summer, according to a letter received Wednesday by the Department of Workforce Development.
Beginning July 1, four units are anticipated to experience position eliminations, with behavioral health residences closing entirely, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice to governmental entities letter drafted May 2 by Mayo Clinic human resources director Chad Burroughs.
While the total number of employees affected "has not yet been determined," according to the letter, positions expected to be eliminated include neonatal nurse practitioners, nursing supervisors, administrator of operations and vice chair of administration.
"For the past several months, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has been working through an integration process to ensure we are aligned with our strengths while maximizing our resources with a sharpened focus on providing expert hospital and clinical services," Rick Thiesse, senior communications media specialist for Mayo Clinic, said in a statement Wednesday evening. "Due to this restructuring, Mayo Clinic Health System was required to send a WARN notice to the Wisconsin Dislocated Worker Unit when a reduction in the workforce is pending.
"The limited number of employees affected have been notified and we have been working with them to find positions within Mayo Clinic Health System. We can reassure our patients that Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to provide compassionate, high-quality care to the communities that we serve."
