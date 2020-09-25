Mayo Clinic Health System president Dr. Bobbie Gostout to retire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayo Clinic Health System president Dr. Bobbie Gostout will retire at the end of 2020 after five years in the position and 24 years in the medical field.

"Dr. Gostout leads with grace, has passion for Mayo Clinic's values and instinctively puts the needs of patients first," says Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic. "Please join me in thanking her for making an incredible career at Mayo Clinic and wishing her well in retirement."

As president, Gostout oversaw Mayo Clinic's community practices in the Midwest, including 18 regional hospitals and 68 regional clinics.

She previously worked in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Mayo Clinic Rochester, and served as chair from 2007 to 2016. Gosout was both the first woman to take part in Mayo's gynecology oncology fellowship and the first woman to join the Division of Gynecology Surgery in Rochester.

In addition, Gostout served as a member of the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees and Mayo Clinic Health System's regional Board of Directors and is a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.

A nationally recognized expert and leader in gynecologic oncology, Gostout's clinical interests include robotic surgery and endometrial and ovarian cancer.

Her research focuses on quality and safety in surgical care and physician well-being, and Gostout has authored 125 peer-reviewed journal articles and abstracts, advancing the science of gynecologic surgery and gynecologic oncology.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

