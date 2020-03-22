Mayo Clinic Health System prohibits most patient visitors as COVID-19 precaution

After previously enacting visitor restrictions due to COVID-19, Mayo Clinic Health system as of Sunday morning is ceasing all visits to hospitalized patients.

As a protective measure for the health of patients, staff and community members, no visitors to those under inpatient hospital care will be allowed beginning 7 a.m. March 22.

Exceptions may be be granted on a case-by-case basis, such as for births, end-of-life care or other specific circumstances. All visitors granted visitation will be screened prior to entering, and those who are determined to have respiratory illness will be prohibited from entering. In addition, no individuals under age 18 will be permitted to visit.

Patients visiting the clinic for appointments will continue to be allowed one visitor. The front entrance to the hospital will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and all visitors will be screened prior to entering the facility. The Family Health Clinic entrance will no longer be open.

The new restrictions will remain in place until further notice, and family members and friends are encouraged to connect with patients via phone, text, social media or video chats.

“We understand that these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones,” Mayo representatives said in a statement. “We are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and our staff. As always, the needs of our patients come first.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.