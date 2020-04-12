Mayo Clinic Health System requiring masks for patients, visitors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Patients and visitors to Mayo Health System will be required to wear a homemade or cloth mask while on any Mayo property beginning Monday due the the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayo official are encouraging people to bring their own cloth masks to help conserve the supply of surgical masks for front-line medical staff. If you do not have a mask, Mayo Clinic Health System will provide one.

Visitor restrictions at Mayo remain in place until further notice with few exceptions.

Mayo officials says patients and visitors will see staff providing patient care wearing surgical masks. In procedural areas, additional personal protective equipment will be worn by staff according to Infection Prevention and Control guidelines. This additional equipment may include eye protection. Staff working in non-patient care areas also may be wearing a mask.

The La Crosse entrances open to the public include:

Hospital main entrance (circle drive)

Cancer/Surgery Center main entrance

Main Clinic (east side) entrance

Emergency Department entrance

The Sparta campus will only allow the public to enter through:

Hospital main entrance

Emergency department entrance

For more information, go to Mayo’s COVID-19 website.