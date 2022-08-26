Mayo Clinic Health System to donate $50,000 to WAFER Food Pantry project

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse will donate $50,000 to WAFER Food Pantry's Building Capacity, Hope and Dignity Project. This is the largest gift Mayo Clinic Health System has given WAFER Food Pantry.

WAFER Food Pantry served approximately 30,000 people in the greater La Crosse region in 2021, providing 1.3 million meals. The organization has physically outgrown its current facility. This donation will help the organization obtain a larger facility, which will provide opportunities to recover more healthy foods and create an environment where patrons feel cared for in a space that provides a dignified shopping experience.

"As a longtime partner and advocate of WAFER Food Pantry, this gift by Mayo Clinic Health System will aid in creating a space where patrons are welcomed, can participate in nutrition education, have access to healthy foods, and shop for their own food," says Erin Waldhart, executive director for the WAFER Food Pantry. "All of these enhancements to our current service level are intended to provide opportunities of empowerment, autonomy, and increased health and household stability."

Several Mayo Clinic Health System staff members volunteer their time to sort, stock and help keep up the pantry.

"Food security is important to a person's health. As an active participant in fostering vibrant, healthy communities, our commitment to our community extends beyond our walls at Mayo Clinic Health System," says Jennifer Livingston from Mayo Clinic Health System's Department of Community Engagement. "We are proud of our partnerships with local and regional programs; initiatives; and events that make a positive, lasting effect on community well-being."

"WAFER Food Pantry is generously supported by many in our local communities, like Mayo Clinic Health System, who make it possible to provide food assistance to 1,400-plus households each month," says Waldhart.