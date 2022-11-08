Mayo Clinic Health System to host third annual Youth Sports Symposium

With fall sports coming to a conclusion and winter sports set to begin soon, athletes are learning how to readjust their bodies into different sports. Some recover nicely and are able to change gears quickly. While others might find it more difficult. The problem is for many finding a balance of staying physically fit and avoiding possible injuries.

“It’s like baking a cake, there’s a reason that there’s a recipe with specified amounts,” says Dr. Jake Erickson, sports medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska. “When you put it all together, you hope it results in a delicious tasting cake. Same thing when it comes to young athletes. They need to have a plan as opposed to just guessing. Whether it’s nutrition training, exercise or recovery. A little more detailed plan that will help them be more effective.”

Mayo Clinic Health System and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Intercollegiate Athletics Department are joining together for the third annual Youth Sports Symposium. It’s designed to help athletes, parents and coaches better understand issues facing youth sports related to health, safety and performance. The event is free and will be held in the Bluff Rooms at the University of La Crosse student union on Saturday, Nov. 12.

“We are looking forward to hosting this event in person again with our partners at UW-La Crosse,” says Dr. Erickson. “This is a great opportunity for athletes, parents and coaches to learn from our local experts. The addition of the movement seminar and combine also allow for those who attend in person, to leave with more information they can implement into their training right away.”

The movement portion seminar for youth athletes and parents consists of:

Starting at 7:30 a.m., experts will provide hands-on demonstrations of proper techniques for common strength, conditioning and sports movements.

Another performance combine will be available directly following the presentations. Students can have their speed, explosiveness and agility evaluated.

“Everyone’s body is different in terms of length of their femur, their height and their weight and their experience level. So going through proper ways to do it. There’s not one size fits all for say a movement like a squat technique, but there can be some pro tips to simply watch an individual squat and move. And we can very quickly identify if there was any restrictions in the range of motion for a joint,” adds Dr. Jacobson.

Athletes should come in with athletic attire like running shoes, shorts, and comfortable clothes. The importance of having this seminar this time of year can be vital to young athletes, their parents and coaches.

“This year, athletes will get not only the information from the speakers but can also participate in the movement seminar to learn the basics of common movements and tips to help increase the ability to move well while reducing aches and pains,” offers Joel Luedke, athletic trainer at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska. “For coaches and parents especially, this is a great opportunity to help learn about movement but help advise their athletes increase their ability, offering assistance in dealing with reducing aches and pains while they continue to develop as an athlete.”

“Certainly, the earlier the better when it comes to learning the patterns and learning the right way to do things, so they don’t develop bad patterns. Middle school age is a great time to be talking about nutrition and, and why it’s important,” adds Dr. Jacobson. “Sometimes it can be kind of boring to hear about some of those things. We always try to find what motivates someone. In our case here, we want to talk about how proper nutrition can lead to better performance. If we can find ways to make you bigger, faster, stronger from eating a well-balanced diet, you know, that’s what’s going to be important to the young athletes because they want to be able to do their sport better.”

The symposium will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run until 11 a.m.. One of the presenters is Eric Twohey, M.D., physical medicine and rehabilitation resident at Mayo Clinic and assistant wrestling coach at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Dr. Twohey will discuss how focusing on body image and the scale can limit opportunities. He will share how letting go of that battle helped increase his athletic ability.

“I believe sports and athletics should be something that are fun and are beneficial to the people involved around them,” says Dr. Twohey. “Try finding that balance in surrounding yourself with good people. Having coaches that care about your well-being and your performance. Having parents who support you and will reach out to others (physicians, trainers, dieticians, etc.) to help the athlete find that balance. I think my overarching message is you can find a way to have that overall positive experience when participating in any athletic competition.”

Other presentations include:

Training to be a College Athlete? Words from a Mom and Coach: Deb Sazama, Ed.D., assistant volleyball coach at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse will lead the conversation — Hear about what it takes to get to the next level of athletics from someone who was a college athlete, coaches college athletes and is raising an aspiring college athlete.

Exercise and Undereating, Mark McEleney, M.D., physician, Division of Sports Medicine, Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin — Hear from a physician who sees the negative impact under fueling can have on athletic performance and injury risk.

Assess, Don’t Guess: The Integration of Science and Sport, Andrew Jagim, Ph.D., director of Sports Medicine Research, Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin — It is important to understand where you are so you can know where you want to go when it comes to your sports performance.

“The idea is to provide some broad-based principles focused around nutrition training, exercise, recovery, kind of all things that can be pertinent to sports. Any local athlete, parent or coach at any level can hear from local experts on varying aspects of sports-related health, performance, and safety. The information from the symposium can be applied to any athlete and help them achieve their goals and perform at the highest level while reducing injury risk as must as possible,” adds Dr. Jacobson.

To register, visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org/classes-and-events.