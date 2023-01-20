Mayo Clinic Health System to offer La Crosse emergency winter sheltering funds

Mayo Clinic Health System is making funding up to $25,000 available to the City of La Crosse for expenses related to the city’s emergency winter sheltering plan for the homeless, including security staff, sleeping mats, food and utilities.

During extreme cold weather last month, an emergency declaration was made by the City of La Crosse to open city-owned buildings as emergency overnight shelters for the homeless. According to La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry director Jay Odegaard, in the four days that the South Side Neighborhood Center was used as an overflow shelter, they averaged 25-26 visitors per night, with a full capacity of 30 people on Christmas night.

"Being without a home is a danger to one’s health, especially during the winter, " says Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin. "We are seeing patients in our emergency departments with injuries and illness from extended exposure to the cold that comes from being homeless. It is our hope that by supporting these emergency shelters, we can prevent these challenges for our unsheltered community members."

Mayo Clinic Health System staff continue to be engaged with the city and other local organizations regarding long-term solutions to reduce homelessness in our community.

"We are pleased to be able to financially support the city’s emergency efforts to keep everyone in our community safe and warm,” adds Dr. Mueller. "And we encourage other organizations and businesses to do the same."

Individuals who would like to donate to the City of La Crosse Overflow Shelter Fund can do so through the La Crosse Community Foundation.

