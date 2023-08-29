Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has reached an important milestone in the construction of its new hospital.

At the end of August, the hospital will reach its highest point, and the cement structure will be complete, according to a Mayo press release.

To recognize this milestone, the building was "topped out" with an I-beam signed by staff. The signed beam was placed in the northwest corner of the structure.

To view the beam being put into place, click on this video link.

Another milestone in the project is the start of the precast panel installation on the exterior. The panels are made of a brick pattern that matches the exterior of the Cancer and Surgery Building.

Drilling for the geothermal wells continues with three of the six wells complete. Each 12-inch diameter well is 162 feet deep to reach groundwater that will be used to transfer energy for cooling and heating the building.

The interior wall framing, and mechanical and electrical framework are progressing inside the building.

The new hospital, which is expected to be complete in fall 2024, will include:

• A surgical and procedural floor adjacent to, and integrated with, the current operating rooms. This floor will house presurgical and postsurgical recovery rooms.

• Endoscopy suites.

• Cardiac catheterization labs and interventional radiology.

• Medical-surgical units.

• A flexible ICU and progressive care unit.

• A new Family Birth Center.

• Space for future growth.

The community can watch the progress of the construction by going to the La Crosse hospital construction webpage on the Mayo Clinic Health System website and checking out the live webcam.